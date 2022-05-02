Skip to Content
today at 1:49 PM
Published 12:59 PM

Fire near UC Berkeley campus forces evacuation orders

KTVU

BERKELEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A fire has started in Berkeley, and UC Berkeley police have ordered people to evacuate from nearby buildings.

The fire is on the 2400 block of Bowditch Street, near the corner of Channing Way.

"Evacuate to your Emergency Assembly Area if you are in the building," police tweeted. "Please stay clear of responders in the area."

The fire is two blocks south of the Cal campus and a block north of People's Park.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

