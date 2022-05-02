Fire near UC Berkeley campus forces evacuation orders
BERKELEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A fire has started in Berkeley, and UC Berkeley police have ordered people to evacuate from nearby buildings.
The fire is on the 2400 block of Bowditch Street, near the corner of Channing Way.
"Evacuate to your Emergency Assembly Area if you are in the building," police tweeted. "Please stay clear of responders in the area."
The fire is two blocks south of the Cal campus and a block north of People's Park.
UC Berkeley WarnMe: A fire has been reported at 2400 Block of Bowditch Street (at Haste Street). Evacuate to your Emergency Assembly Area if you are in the building. Please stay clear of responders in the area. 05-02-202212:07:22— UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) May 2, 2022
