Fawn season begins in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Pacific Grove Police Department wants to remind people what to due during fawn season.

Mother deer will try and instinctively protect their young when they feel they are threatened. Keep your dogs on a leash because a doe is more likely to see them as a threat.

Signs to watch out for are changes in stance, ear posture, laser focus and physical movements such as stomping or huffing.

If a doe does any of the above wave an object like a coat or umbrella in the direction of the deer while shouting as you back up, say police.

"If you see a deer behaving defensively, back away and choose another route. The deer may keep her young hidden in that area for a few weeks, so try to avoid it," said police.

Police remind you to never feed wildlife and report violations PGPD at 831-648-3143.

To make your neighborhood less attractive for deer to move into you can do the following: