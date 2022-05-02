Bidens to host 2020 US Olympic Team at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team at the White House this week, staging a much-delayed, in-person celebration of the Japan Games that were themselves pushed back a year by the coronavirus. The president and first lady Jill Biden will host the Olympians on Wednesday on the South Lawn. Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Tokyo to attend the 2020 Olympics in July 2021 — though access remained restricted because of the pandemic. The Bidens also hosted a virtual celebration for Team USA from the Tokyo Olympics last summer.