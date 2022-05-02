Berlin bathers brave cold to help cut Russian gas dependence

By KERSTIN SOPKE and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Swimmers at Berlin’s outdoor pools need to brace themselves for chillier water this summer. The German capital’s public baths have said they are lowering water temperatures by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit due to the war in Ukraine. The move is intended to save on sky-high energy costs and help reduce imports of gas from Russia. Regular swimmers at Berlin’s Prinzenbad pool on Monday didn’t seem to mind the chill, with some saying it will also help Germany cut its greenhouse gas emissions. The German government recently urged citizens to cut back their energy use by turning down radiators, switching off the lights and working from home rather than driving to the office.