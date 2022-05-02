Argentine nuns accuse archbishop, others of gender violence

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Several feminist groups are calling for protests in support of a community of cloistered nuns who have caused shockwaves by accusing the archbishop of a northern Argentine province and other church officials of gender-based psychological and physical violence. The pairing of feminists and Carmelite nuns is unusual in a country at the forefront of Latin America’s women’s movement where activists are often at odds with the Roman Catholic Church. A court hearing set for Tuesday was called off Monday when the defense said the archbishop of Salta province, Mario Antonio Cargnello, will be participating in a meeting of the Episcopal Conference of Argentina outside Buenos Aires.