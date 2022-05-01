New Orleans paying to move tenants from dangerous apartments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is paying to relocate all remaining residents of a bankrupt apartment complex where people said they faced unsanitary living conditions, including rodents and a broken sewage pipe. The rare move began last week. Oakmont Apartments has 336 units. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says after all residents are out, the complex will be vacated and secured until code and safety violations are resolved. Oakmont is the largest of five New Orleans apartment complexes that landlord Joshua Bruno placed under bankruptcy protection in January to avert foreclosure. Bruno did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the city’s move.