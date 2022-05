Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have criticized Wimbledon’s decision to exclude Russian and Belarus players from this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two tennis greats said Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly. The prominent players affected include reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who are all from Russia. Nadal says “it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.”