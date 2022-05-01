May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches. They will put out protest messages to their governments. The holiday in France honor workers and is being used Sunday as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with rallies in cities across Italy. Peace is an underlying theme with calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Protests were planned far and wide in Europe including in Slovakia and the Czech Republic where students were to rally in support of Ukraine while Communists and anarchists gathered separately.