Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month. The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour in Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido on April 23 despite forecast rough seas and warnings from other tour operators. It made a distress call that afternoon saying it was sinking. Separately, the coast guard plans to use a remote-controlled submersible camera to look inside of the sunken boat in hopes of finding bodies possibly trapped inside. The operation was delayed Monday due to bad weather.