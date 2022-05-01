Egypt frees 3 as president appears to reach out to critics

CAIRO (AP) — The head of a journalists’ union says Egyptian authorities have freed three journalists — the latest in a string of releases as President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi appears to be reaching out to critics of his administration. Ammer Abdel-Moneim, Hany Greisha and Essam Abdeen walked free from jail early Sunday after they spent around a year and a half in detention in separate cases. The head of the Journalists’ Union posted images showing the three journalists wearing white jail uniforms and embracing their families in the street. They were released pending investigations into initial charges of misuse of social media and joining a terrorist group. That’s an apparent reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.