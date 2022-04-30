Ravens keep their six 4th-rounders, finish promising draft

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens entered the NFL draft with plenty of flexibility and were content to be patient. Aside from trading receiver Marquise Brown at his request, the Ravens kept most of their picks and talented players such as Kyle Hamilton, David Ojabo and Travis Jones fell to them. Baltimore came into the draft with 10 total picks, including five in the fourth round. Hamilton was considered a possible top-five selection, but Baltimore got the Notre Dame safety at No. 14. Then the Ravens picked center Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa with a newly acquired first-rounder at No. 25.