GOP’s Quarles announces run for Kentucky governor in 2023
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced that he’ll enter the 2023 governor’s race. He joins what’s shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Quarles told a GOP gathering in Lexington Saturday night that he will seek the state’s top elected position. Quarles is in his second term as agriculture commissioner. He has long been seen as a strong contender, having built up his name recognition across rural Kentucky. His entry into the race could signal a flurry of potential announcements in the coming weeks and months.