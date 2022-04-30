For Ukrainian Model UN students, hopes dim for diplomacy

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war. Among them are thousands of college students continuing their studies outside their home country. During a recent Model U.N. program in New York, several such college students broke into tears as they faced the uncertain fate of their country, the plight of their loved ones and their hope for peace. The U.N.’s top official has urged Moscow and Kyiv to take “whatever urgent steps” that are needed to stop the fighting, but the lack of progress disillusioned some young Ukrainians yearning to return home.