Falcons add BYU RB Allgeier to offensive-themed draft class

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their NFL draft by adding more help on offense. After selecting USC wide receiver Drake London and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the first two days, the Falcons added BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round and two Georgia players, left guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick, in the sixth round. General manager Terry Fontenot also found help for the Falcons’ woeful pass rush with edge rushers in Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone in the middle of the draft.