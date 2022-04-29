US Army Chinook helicopters help set up base camp on Denali

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Those wishing to climb North America’s tallest peak got a leg up this week from the U.S. Army. Aviators from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright flew two bus-sized Chinook helicopters Wednesday to continue the decades-old tradition of helping set up base camp on Denali in Alaska. The 20,310-foot mountain is located about 240 miles north of Anchorage. Thousands of pounds of equipment and supplies were delivered to Kahiltna Glacier, site of the lower base camp at 7,200 feet. The National Park Service establishes that camp and another at the 14,000-foot level as climbers attempt to summit Denali along the popular West Buttress route.