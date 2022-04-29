Trevor Bauer suspended from MLB for two years
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball.
The MLB says the suspension is for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Time already served would not be counted on this new suspension.
Bauer plans to appeal the decision.
Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended by seven days as police and the league continue to investigate sexual assault allegations against him. Unless something is resolved by then -- very unlikely -- league and union will discuss an indefinite extension.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 8, 2021
