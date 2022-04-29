Skip to Content
Trevor Bauer suspended from MLB for two years

Jun 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball.

The MLB says the suspension is for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Time already served would not be counted on this new suspension.

Bauer plans to appeal the decision.

