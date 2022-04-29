Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker is back to golf after six months and it looked as though he was never gone. Stricker dropped only one shot in the wind at The Woodlands and opened with a 67. That gives a share of the lead in the Insperity Invitational with Ernie Els and Steven Alker. It had been 201 days since Stricker last played on the PGA Tour Champions. He was hospitalized with a virus that doctors never fully identified. Stricker is still not at full strength. But he says it felt good to get out playing and is ready to move on.