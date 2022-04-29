Pope warns of trust loss without more abuse accountability

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for Catholic bishops conferences to create special centers to welcome victims of clergy sexual abuse to help them find healing and justice. Francis urged his sexual abuse advisory commission on Friday to help bishops conferences around the world establish survivor welcome centers. And he called for the commission to conduct an annual audit of what is being globally done by the Catholic hierarchy, and what needs to change. He warned that the faithful would continue losing trust in the hierarchy without more transparency and accountability. It was the latest effort by the Argentine pope to try to address the ongoing credibility crisis in the Catholic Church over its legacy of priestly sex abuse and cover-up.