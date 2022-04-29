Mittelstadt’s OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the final regular-season game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power added his second goal in eight NHL games. Buffalo rallied for its fifth win in six games to close out its 12th consecutive season missing the playoffs, an NHL record. Dustin Tokarski made 19 saves. Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks. Collin Delia stopped 33 shots.