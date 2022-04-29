Man United manager Ralf Rangnick takes job as Austria coach

VIENNA (AP) — Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as coach of the Austrian national team. The Austrian soccer federation says Rangnick will start working with the team in late May ahead of a Nations League game against Croatia on June 3. That is shortly after United’s last scheduled game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace on May 22. Austria says he has agreed to a two-year deal with an automatic two-year extension through the 2026 World Cup if Austria qualifies for the 2024 European Championship.