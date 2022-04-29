Frontex chief offers to resign over pushback claims

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission and a German Interior Ministry spokesperson say that the head of the European Union’s border agency has offered to resign after allegations that Frontex was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants. The ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the board of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, was meeting to consider the situation. European commission spokesman Eric Mamer later said that it was for the managing board of Frontex, which supervises the external borders of the 27-nation EU, “to assess the situation and the letter from its director.” The board’s decision on whether to accept Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri’s resignation has not yet been announced.