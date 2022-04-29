EXPLAINER: How China is using metal barriers to fight COVID

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Several districts in Shanghai put up metal barriers last weekend as part of the city’s battle against a COVID-19 outbreak, in a move that drew protests and anger from some residents. Workers in white head-to-toe protective gear erected mesh wire fences and metal sheets to block off roads, residential communities and even the entrances of some apartment buildings. The barriers have been deployed to ensure control over movement and often leave only a small entrance that can be easily guarded. Some residents have protested the barriers, while many have accepted them.