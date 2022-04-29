CHP: Father and son arrested for posession of weed for sale in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP said that a father and son were arrested on May 19, for possession of marijuana for sale.

At around 11:15 p.m. on Green Valley Road at Freedom Boulevard Elias Ayala Gutierrez, 50, and Eli Jacob Gutierrez, 29, both from Watsonville were pulled over by CHP.

CHP said they learned both the father and son were on active Post Release Community Supervision.

A search of the vehicle revealed 4.9 pounds of cannabis in the car.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for felony charges of possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, transportation of cannabis with intent to distribute and violation of felony probation.