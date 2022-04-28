Sudan doctors: 24 children, 9 women killed in Darfur clashes

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese doctor’s union says that 24 children and nine women were among dozens killed in tribal clashes over the weekend between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s western Darfur region. The Sudan’s Doctors Committee also said on Thursday that 23 elderly and 144 men were also killed. The fighting, some of the deadliest in the region in recent years, grew out of the killing of two Arab herdsmen last Thursday just outside Kreinik, 80 kilometers (around 50 miles) east of Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur. The World Health Organization says two health workers, one in Kreinik and another in Genena, were among those killed.