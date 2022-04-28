Ruud defeats Molcan to reach BMW Open quarterfinals

MUNICH (AP) — Seventh-ranked Casper Ruud took his time finding his rhythm as he beat Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at the BMW Open. Ruud is the highest-ranked player in the draw after Alexander Zverev’s surprise loss to 18-year-old Holger Rune on Wednesday. Ruud moves on to face eighth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals after the Dutch player beat Egor Gerasimov 6-2, 6-3. Germany’s Oscar Otte managed the surprise of the day by beating Reilly Opelka of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-2.