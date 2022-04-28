Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has torn knee ligament

By Mark Gonzales

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s season is in jeopardy after tests Thursday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The 26-year-old Mondesi, who played in only 35 games in 2021 because of left hamstring and left oblique injuries, had started 14 of 15 games this season. Mondesi, who was batting .140 with five stolen bases in five attempts, suffered the injury on an attempted pickoff play Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Nicky Lopez, who started 141 games at shortstop in 2021, likely will move from second base to shortstop.