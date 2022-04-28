New information in 1999 Seaside murder case

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police said there is new information about the location of a man wanted for the murder of a school teacher in 1999.

Juan Antonio Beltran Lopez, 54, is believed to possibly be in Southern California or still in the greater Bay Area, potentially in San Jose.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'7, weighting 160, with black hair and brown eyes.

The victim, Nancy Marks, was found dead in her Seaside home on August 10, 1999, with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Lopez had been renting a room from the victim and disappeared after Marks' murder.

The murder weapon was found at Lopez's place of work.

There is an active arrest warrant for Lopez who police say has relatives in Southern California.