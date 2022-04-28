Monterey County to host national crime victim’s rights week event

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County is set to host an event honoring victims of crime at the Monterey County Courtyard Friday.

The event will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. and will feature inspirational speakers, the parents of a young man that was murdered in 2014, survivors of homicide victims speaking the names of their loved ones and the releasing of doves.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni will also dedicate a Victim Memorial Sculpture in honor of those murdered in Monterey County in the breezeway of the courthouse campus.

In 2022, 3,000 new victims of crime have received 17,0000 mandated services in Monterey County.