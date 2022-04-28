Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor. The patent has to do with a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance. Bell Semiconductor is seeking a jury trial, unspecified financial damages and an order prohibiting Micron from using the process. Micron spokeswoman Lara Krebs said Thursday that the company doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.