Coroner: Wisconsin girl died of strangulation, blunt force

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results confirm that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said Thursday that the autopsy on Illiana “Lily” Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology tests within four to six weeks. He declined further comment. Peters disappeared Sunday night while walking home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered Monday morning on a walking trail. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in Peters’ death.