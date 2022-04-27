Turkey’s Erdogan travels to Riyadh for fence-mending effort

By ANDREW WILKS

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on the latest leg of Turkey’s efforts to build bridges with regional rivals. The two-day visit, starting Thursday, will be Erdogan’s first to the kingdom since Turkey dropped the trial of 26 Saudis suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018. The Turkish presidency said talks in Saudi Arabia will focus on ways of increasing cooperation and the sides will exchange views on regional and international issues. The decision earlier this month to transfer the prosecution to Saudi Arabia removed the last stumbling block to renewed Turkey-Saudi ties.