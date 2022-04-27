State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights is set to announce findings from its investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department had a pattern of racial discrimination in policing. The report is coming almost two years after George Floyd died in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. An affirmative finding could lead to a consent decree, which is a court-enforceable settlement, that requires changes. The state launched its investigation barely a week after Floyd’s death in May 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests against police brutality and racism around the world.