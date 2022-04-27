SPCA Monterey County rescued 11 squirrels

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center are currently taking care of 11 baby squirrels that they rescued.

Three Eastern Gray Squirrels were found in a gutter in Salinas, down and debilitated. They have since recovered and are fully weaned from formula and are learning to forage for solid, natural foods.

One Western Gray Squirrel was rescued on the Soberanes Canyon trail cold, debilitated and with blood in her nose and mouth. She is currently well but still on formula. Another Western Gray Squirrel was taken in to keep her company since they do better in groups.

Five Eastern Fox Squirrels were found all over the county and taken in. The four older ones are together in an outdoor enclosure, weaned from formula and learning to forage. The fifth is still indoors and on formula.

"One California ground squirrel was found in Royal Oaks. He was cold to the touch with no sign of any adult ground squirrels in the area. Our skilled team is continuing to work on his stabilization," said the SPCA.

The SPCA says you can help animals in their care by donating at SPCAmc.org/donate or purchasing gifts on Amazon at SPCAmc.org/baby-shower.