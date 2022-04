MONTEREY, Calif (KION-TV)-- Monterey Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole sunglasses from a Kiosk at the Del Monte Shopping Center Tuesday at 2:26 p.m.

Police said the man stole eight Gucci sunglasses from the Macy's.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lidio Soriano at 831-646-3812 or to remain anonymous, please call 831-646-3840.