Marine dies from apparent drowning off North Beach near MCBH

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Marine Corps private died after apparently drowning during a swim off North Beach near Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) over the weekend.

According to Marine Corps officials, Pfc. Isaac H. Romero, 22, was swimming off North Beach on Sunday, April 24. A friend who was with Romero, sitting on the beach at the time, grew concerned when they could no longer see Romero in the water. That friend called the installation provost marshal’s office around 2 p.m. and rescuers soon arrived.

Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department, MCBH Water Front Operations, and local lifeguards started searching for Romero at the last place he was seen – about 60 meters offshore. He was found at approximately 2:47 p.m. under the surface in shallow water, authorities said.

Romero was brought back to shore where first responders attempted to revive him. He was then taken by ambulance to Castle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There were yellow flag surf conditions at the time Romero was swimming, according to the Marine Corps Community Services Water Safety Office, with 6-12 foot faces and east, northeast winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Commanding Officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 Lt. Col. Gideon Grissett issued the following statement about this incident:

“Our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences go out to Isaac’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this Marine. His enthusiasm and devotion to duty inspired others with his positive, upbeat attitude. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to know him and be a part of our Marine Corps family.”

The Commanding Officer of MCBH has ordered a temporary closure of several beaches at the installation in order to conduct a review of safety procedures and risk management practices, officials said. The beaches will remain closed until May 4.

Romero is the second service member to die on the eastern side of Oahu in April.

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive during the training event in Kaneohe Bay and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday, April 17. That incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service and local authorities, according to a press release.

