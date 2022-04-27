Kevin McCarthy defends remarks on leaked audio, telling Republicans foes trying to divide them

By Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Lauren Fox, CNN

At a closed-door Republican conference meeting Wednesday, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a full-throated defense of his recently leaked comments where he expressed concern about far-right House Republicans inciting violence in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection.

The California Republican said Wednesday that the effort was all part of an attempt to divide the GOP conference ahead of the midterms, according to several sources at meeting. McCarthy got a standing ovation, the sources said.

McCarthy defended the remarks as saying they needed to discuss every scenario — and the tapes only included a portion of his comments and don’t have the full context. He also said that he doesn’t talk about GOP members publicly and only does in private — and if there are any problems, they should discuss the matter privately, according to the sources.

Another person in the room said there was one member who laid out concerns against McCarthy directly this morning, but the person wouldn’t say who it was, only that it was a member who McCarthy had addressed in the private audio revealed Tuesday.

Another source in the room, however, told CNN, the member who brought up concerns was GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who, the source says, wants House Minority Whip Steve Scalise to clarify his taped comments saying Gaetz’s attacks on fellow GOP conference member, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, were illegal.

Also at the meeting Wednesday, 15 GOP members pledged $1,850,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign arm, as part of its efforts to take back the majority.

In the audio obtained and reported on by The New York Times on Tuesday, McCarthy repeatedly lamented the inflammatory comments made by some GOP lawmakers following the US Capitol attack.

On January 10, 2021, McCarthy urged Republican leaders on a private call to monitor the public statements of lawmakers, such as Gaetz and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, and alert him of any potentially dangerous messages.

“The country is too crazy,” McCarthy said, according to audio obtained by two New York Times reporters for their upcoming book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”

“I do not want to look back and think we caused something or we missed something and someone got hurt. I don’t want to play politics with any of that.”

McCarthy did not respond to questions from reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday regarding the New York Times report. Asked if he was concerned it could hurt his chances of becoming speaker if Republicans win the House in the midterm elections, he said, “Nope.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.