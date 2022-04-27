DJI halts Russia, Ukraine business to prevent drone misuse

BEIJING (AP) — Drone company DJI Technology Co has temporarily suspended business activities in Russia and Ukraine to ensure its products are not used during the hostilities in a rare example of a Chinese company publicly withdrawing from Russia due to the war. The company said in a statement that “DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions. Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine.” Both Ukraine and Russia are thought to be using DJI drones in combat, even though the company maintains that its products are intended for civilian use. Unlike many other governments, Beijing has refrained from publicly criticizing Russia over the war.