Denmark arrests man over promotion of IS on social media

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man has been arrested in Denmark on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting the Islamic State group on social media. A man was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting the Islamic State group on social media. Police said domestic security agency PET took part in the operation, but they didn’t give further details, including the suspect’s age. Copenhagen’s police inspector said Wednesday, “We still have a longer investigation ahead of us.” PET reported last month that “a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark” and the threat against the country “remains serious.”