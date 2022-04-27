As college sports evolve, what will be NCAA president’s job?

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

The NCAA is looking for a new president. Mark Emmert will step down from the job no later than June 2023. Observers say the NCAA should first decide what they want the function of the NCAA to be. The organization is making sweeping changes and handing more power to conferences and schools. Finding someone to lead amid all that turmoil is a challenge. Still, some involved in college sports still believe it will be necessary to have leadership at the top with a comprehensive vision for an organization that still emphasizes the importance of education.