UVA lacrosse players had ‘rocky relationship’ before killing

By DENISE LAVOIE

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a young University of Virginia student who died after being beaten by her boyfriend says her family deserves to be compensated for her loss. Paul Bekman told jurors on Tuesday that former UVA lacrosse player George Huguely V should be held civilly liable for Yeardley Love’s death in 2010. Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for the death and has served about half of a 23-year prison sentence. Huguely’s lawyer said Huguely does not dispute that his assault caused Love’s death. But he said the defense doesn’t believe Huguely’s conduct rose to the type of “willful and wanton” conduct required for a jury to award punitive damages.