Syria says Israel attacked areas near the capital, Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting Israeli attacks on areas near the capital, Damascus. There was no immediate word on casualties in the early Wednesday attacks. State media quotes an unidentified military official as saying that the attacks occurred shortly after midnight and involved surface-to-surface missiles fired from inside Israel. The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said an Israeli drone crashed on the Syrian side of the border Tuesday. There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attacks near Damascus. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.