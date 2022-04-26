Salinas Police arrest man for reckless driving after he crashes into embankment

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man for driving recklessly and trying to evade police.

Joshua Santoyo was driving a 1999 black BMW and took a pursuing officer on a mile chase.

Santoyo lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and after he was medically cleared was booked into Monterey County Jail for felony evading and reckless driving.