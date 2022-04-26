New details revealed in court documents on gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder investigation

By Duane Shimogawa

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Court documents have revealed new details in the grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge murder of Gary Ruby.

Juan Baron, who has been charged with second-degree murder and three other felonies, has a bail hearing scheduled for May 5. His trial is scheduled to start on June 20.

In court documents recently released, investigators say Baron last entered the U.S. on June 26, 2018 on a B-2 visitor visa (tourist visa) with authorization to remain in the U.S. until Dec. 25, 2018. Baron did not depart the U.S. by Dec. 25, 2018, and has since been considered an “overstay” and therefore remains in unlawful status.

If Baron is released from OCCC for any reason, he would be transferred to federal custody. Once in federal custody, it would be within the federal government’s purview to initiate removal/deportation proceedings against Baron.

Other details in the newly-released court documents say Baron made numerous attempts on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 to trade Ruby’s Audi A6 at Honolulu Audi and BMW showrooms. At both locations, Baron attempted to convince sales agents that Ruby was his uncle who lived in Texas. He also said his “Uncle Gary” was willing to remotely sign all documents electronically.

Baron provided sales associates at both locations with Ruby’s vehicle insurance, using Ruby’s personal email to transmit a copy of Ruby’s Hawaii Driver’s License, and ultimately presented the Audi General Sales Manager a fraudulently obtained certificate of title issued Feb. 7. This title was issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles Kapalama Satellite City Hall and named Baron as the registered owner.

Additionally, the sales deed for Ruby’s house was purchased on HawaiiDeed.com, and Baron paid $478.53 for the transfer with Ruby’s Mastercard, conducted entirely with Ruby’s personal email address

Other new details included in the court documents:

On March 8, investigators were contacted by an individual who dined with Baron and Scott Hannon the night before. This individual received a social media screenshot from a Waikiki bartender who had served the group on March 7 around 2 p.m. and since learned Baron and Hannon were criminal murder suspects. The individual informed police that after leaving the Waikiki bar, Baron and Hannon were at the individual’s home from about 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Around 9 p.m. on March 7, Baron and Hannon related they needed to go to the airport to catch flights to the mainland. Baron was flying to San Diego and Hannon to Boston. Baron said he met Ruby online and the two began dating. Baron can be seen on video purchasing several bags of cement and an American Express receipt at Lowe’s for the purchase of 440 pounds of Quikrete brand cement on Feb. 7.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.