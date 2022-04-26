Israeli parliament bars critic of PM Bennett from reelection

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has barred a longtime critic of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from running for reelection with any political faction. This gives the premier a small political victory as he seeks to stabilize the country’s fragile governing coalition. The Knesset committee voted 7-0 on Monday to take action against lawmaker Amichai Chikli, declaring him a “defector.” Chikli said he would challenge the move in court. Israeli media reported that Bennett had requested the vote. Bennett is he seeking to stabilize the fragile governing coalition after a member his party left the 61-seat coalition earlier this month amid rising tension with the Palestinians, raising the prospect of a new election.