Former USA Hockey women’s director named PHF commissioner

KION 2020

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

Reagan Carey is the Premier Hockey Federation’s next commissioner. Carey takes over the PHF at a time the league enters a critical offseason of expansion while facing the looming threat of competing for talent. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association continues to pursue plans to launch a league of its own. Carey spent eight years as head of USA Hockey’s women’s programs in a stint which ended with the national team winning gold at the 2018 Olympics. The six-team league plans to add two expansion franchises while also more than doubling each team’s salary cap to $750,000.

Associated Press

