Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:08 AM

Florida sheriff: Shoot if someone’s breaking into your home

KION

PACE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to “learn to shoot a lot better” to “save the taxpayers money.” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Florida’s Panhandle. The sheriff says deputies set up a perimeter as the jumped over fences and broke into more homes. A resident shot at him, but missed.  Johnson reiterated that residents “are more than welcome to shoot” at anyone trying to break into their home.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content