Florida sheriff: Shoot if someone’s breaking into your home

PACE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to “learn to shoot a lot better” to “save the taxpayers money.” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Florida’s Panhandle. The sheriff says deputies set up a perimeter as the jumped over fences and broke into more homes. A resident shot at him, but missed. Johnson reiterated that residents “are more than welcome to shoot” at anyone trying to break into their home.