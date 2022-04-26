Singapore court dismisses final appeal of disabled Malaysian

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed a last-minute legal challenge filed by the mother of a mentally disabled Malaysian man in an attempt to halt his execution for drug trafficking. The dismissal of the motion clears the way for the execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam to proceed Wednesday. His lawyers and supporters say he has an IQ of 69, and that the execution of a mentally disabled person is prohibited under international human rights law. He was arrested in 2009 for trafficking about 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore and was sentenced to death in 2010 under the country’s strict anti-drug laws.