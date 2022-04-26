CEO of cruise line operator Carnival to step down in August

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. will soon get a new CEO at the helm of the cruise line operator. The company said Tuesday that CEO Arnold Donald will step down on Aug. 1 and be replaced by Josh Weinstein, a longtime Carnival executive. Donald has led Miami-based Carnival since 2013, taking it to record profits before the pandemic hit. The 67-year-old Donald is among a relatively small number of Black CEOs at major U.S. corporations. Weinstein is currently Carnival’s chief operations officer, and oversees many parts of the business already.