SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County told KION that they are currently battling a fully involved structure fire at 161 Paradise Lane.

They say they received the call at around 10:53 a.m.

No information on a cause, if people were inside the home, or if the fire has been contained has been provided.

This is an ongoing story and we will provide new details as they become available.