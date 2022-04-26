California police, FBI search for baby abducted by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities and the FBI are searching for a 3-month-old baby who was reported to have been taken from his San Francisco Bay Area home by a stranger. Police say a man entered an apartment in San Jose around 1 p.m. Monday and walked away with little Brandon Cuellar in a baby carrier. Police released a video showing the masked man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket. The baby’s grandmother told police she came home to the apartment and took the baby inside, then went downstairs to unload groceries. The baby’s mother was at work at the time.